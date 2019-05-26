Bangladesh-Japan to sign $2.5 bl ODA during PM’s Tokyo visit: Momen

DHAKA, May 26, 2016 (BSS) – Bangladesh is expected to ink with Japan a major deal worth US$2.5 billion for five mega projects during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming Tokyo visit at the beginning of her 12-day tri-nation tour from May 28, foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said today.

“During Prime Minister’s visit in Japan, the 40 th ODA (Official Development Assistance) worth US 2.5 billion will be signed between the two countries,” Momen told a media briefing ahead of the premier’s tri-nation tour which would take her to Saudi Arabia and Finland as well.

He said the amount was 35 percent higher than that of the last year’s ODA.

The minister said the five projects to be implemented with the Japanese ODA are: Matarbari port development; Dhaka mass rapid transit development; foreign direct investment promotion; energy efficiency and conservation promotion financing; and Matarbari ultra super critical coal-fired power.

“Relations between Bangladesh and Japan have already been upgraded to comprehensive partnership stage and Tokyo is increasing its assistance gradually in communications, power and energy and industrialization process of Bangladesh,” he said.

Momen said the Rohingya crisis was likely to largely feature the premier’s tri-nation tour.

