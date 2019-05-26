140 police peacekeepers leave for Sudan UN mission

DHAKA, May 26, 2019 (BSS) – A 140-member strong contingent of Bangladesh aircraft of the United Nations (UN) on Saturday.

Apart from the stipulated forces working with different peacekeeping missions under the United Nations (UN), Abdul Halim and Nazli Selina Ferdousi are leading the Bangladesh Formed Police Unit-1 (BANFPU-1, Rotation-11) team, as commander and deputy commander to establish peace in volatile Darfur, Sudan, said a press release here today.

Besides, a total of 16 police officers, led by Police Super Moktar Hossain, off to Sudan yesterday as Individual Police Officer (IPO), according to the release.

Different police officials including Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs) of Police at the Police Headquarters Nasian and Mahbub were present at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to see off the peacekeeping team, the release added.