PM for establishing Joyeeta Foundation as specialised institution

DHAKA, May 26, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned to establish Joyeeta Foundation as a specialised institution for the economic empowerment of womenfolk.

“The activities of Joyeeta Foundation will have to be made more effective and it’ll have to be built as a specialised institution by increasing its capability,” she told a special meeting of the Board of Governors of Joyeeta Foundation at Ganabhaban here this morning.

Sheikh Hasina said the institutional strength of the foundation will have to be raised further by enhancing capability of its grassroots entrepreneurs.

“The women entrepreneurs working with the foundation have to be built as equal and efficient for multipurpose trade ventures,” she said.

The prime minister further said the foundation will have to be developed in such a way that its workers can say proudly that they are “joyeeta” (victorious).

Sheikh Hasina said the aim of the establishment of Joyeeta Foundation is to alleviate poverty. “We’ve established the foundation so that the women can live with self-dignity becoming self-reliant and they get due honour in their family,” she said.

The prime minister gave various directives to the authorities concerned for development of the foundation.

She said her government is implementing various programmes to further consolidate the position of the womenfolk in society.

“We’ve taken various programmes for consolidating the position of the womenfolk further in society and we’re implementing those programmes properly,” she said.

Highlighting various steps of her government for women development and empowerment, the prime minister said the government is imparting various trainings to the women to make them self-reliant.

“We’re also giving scholarships and stipends to the girl students,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the government is giving various allowances like elderly and widow allowances to the distressed women under the social safety net programme.

Elaborating the steps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for development of the womenfolk, the prime minister said the Father of the Nation took various initiatives for socioeconomic development in the war-ravaged country.

“After independence, Bangabandhu had made education free for the girls and took various steps for rehabilitation of women,” she said.

