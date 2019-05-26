Bangladesh vs Pakistan warm-up game: Rain delays the toss

DHAKA, May 26, 2019 (BSS) – The toss of the Bangladesh’s first warm-up game against Pakistan was delayed by the consistent rain in Cardiff today, creating a possibility of a curtailed over game.

The warm-up game is a chance for Bangladesh to final fine tune of the team and figure out the perfect combination. They will play another practice game against India, also in Cardiff on Tuesday.

It will be Bangladesh’s first match after lifting the trophy of the tri-series in Ireland, their first major trophy in a tournament involving three or more teams. So understandably they are high on confidence.

Bangladesh came into the match with perfect record against Pakistan in the last four ODIs. Just after the 2015 World Cup, Pakistan visited Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series and the Tigers whitewashed them in that series to genuinely establish them as the proper cricketing giants.

Thereafter the two teams faced off each other in the Asia Cup in 2018, in which Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi batsman to fall for 99 while Mustafizur Rahman claimed four wickets in that match.

In Cardiff, Bangladesh also have hundred percent successes. They had produced the biggest upset of the cricket history in this ground, stunning the then all conquering Australia by five wickets in 2005 and then in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, they beat New Zealand here, recovering from 33-4 to secure a five-wicket victory, which helped them to move into the semifinal.

Mashrafe is the only player in Bangladesh team to play those memorable matches in Cardiff.

Pakistan came into the warm-up game on the back of 11-match losing streak-10 in ODIs and one against Afghanistan in the first warm-up game.