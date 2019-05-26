Ashraful mesmerizes Kent when Tigers prepare for WC

DHAKA, May 26, 2019 (BSS)- When the Bangladesh gears up for the ICC Cricket World Cup in England, the former captain Mohammad Ashraful kept him busy in other part of the country, playing in Kent Premier League.
He made a buzz on his first match, putting up a scintillating all-round performance to script his side Blackneath Cricket Club’s massive 112-run victory over Sevenoaks Vine.
Ashraful, considered as Bangladesh’s first poster boy in cricket, claimed
five wickets, conceding 31 runs in his 10 overs with two maidens, along with
his 31 ball-47 with willow, which studded with four fours and one six.
Earlier Blackneath cricket club captain Chris Witlets won the toss and
elected to bat first and his batsmen proved the decision preciously right by
amassing 271-6 in 50 overs.
Opener Dipaon Paul and Tanvir Sikandar also played brilliantly alongside
Mohammad Ashraful. Dipaon played a masterful 76 runs and Sikandar propped up
his game magnificently for his 70 runs.
Another opener George Weals scored 42 runs. Andrew Reid Dick and John
Bowden took two wickets each for the Sevenoaks Vine Cricket club. In pursuit
of mammoth 272 runs, Sevenoakes got all out for 159 runs in 41.4 overs.
Ashraful’s mesmerizing bowling played a big part in this collapse.
Alongside Ashraful, Jahid Ahmed and Tanvir Sikandar also played very well,
picking up two wickets apiece.
For Sevenoaks Vine only Captain Micheal Barber and Luk Skelar stepped up
amid the odds. Barber scored 62 and Skelar scored 44 runs for them.