Ashraful mesmerizes Kent when Tigers prepare for WC

DHAKA, May 26, 2019 (BSS)- When the Bangladesh gears up for the ICC Cricket World Cup in England, the former captain Mohammad Ashraful kept him busy in other part of the country, playing in Kent Premier League.

He made a buzz on his first match, putting up a scintillating all-round performance to script his side Blackneath Cricket Club’s massive 112-run victory over Sevenoaks Vine.

Ashraful, considered as Bangladesh’s first poster boy in cricket, claimed

five wickets, conceding 31 runs in his 10 overs with two maidens, along with

his 31 ball-47 with willow, which studded with four fours and one six.

Earlier Blackneath cricket club captain Chris Witlets won the toss and

elected to bat first and his batsmen proved the decision preciously right by

amassing 271-6 in 50 overs.

Opener Dipaon Paul and Tanvir Sikandar also played brilliantly alongside

Mohammad Ashraful. Dipaon played a masterful 76 runs and Sikandar propped up

his game magnificently for his 70 runs.

Another opener George Weals scored 42 runs. Andrew Reid Dick and John

Bowden took two wickets each for the Sevenoaks Vine Cricket club. In pursuit

of mammoth 272 runs, Sevenoakes got all out for 159 runs in 41.4 overs.

Ashraful’s mesmerizing bowling played a big part in this collapse.

Alongside Ashraful, Jahid Ahmed and Tanvir Sikandar also played very well,

picking up two wickets apiece.

For Sevenoaks Vine only Captain Micheal Barber and Luk Skelar stepped up

amid the odds. Barber scored 62 and Skelar scored 44 runs for them.