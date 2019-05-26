‘Nazrul always flashes in our consciousnesses’

RANGPUR, May 26, 2019 (BSS) – Literary personalities at a discussion have said National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam always flashes in our consciousnesses through his writings for freedom and rights of the people.

They said this at the discussion in a special function organised by literary-cum-cultural organisation Rangpur Sahitya-Sangskriti Parishad (RSSP) at its office in the city on Saturday night to celebrate the 120th birth anniversary of the national poet.

The organisation chalked out elaborate programmes including discussion, recitation of Nazrul poems and self-composed poems dedicated to Nazrul, rendering Nazrul’s songs and cultural evening to pay due respect to the revolutionary poet.

Regional Director of Rangpur Kendra of Bangladesh Betar Dr Mohammad Harunur Rashid attended the function as the chief guest.

Founding President of RSSP, literary researcher and former Head of the Department of Bengali of Rangpur Carmichael College Professor Muhammad Alim Uddin presided over the function.

Former head of the Department of Bengali of Rangpur Begum Rokeya Government College Professor Md. Shah Alam presented keynote on “Nazrul’s non-communal and human consciousness” marking the occasion.

Cultural and literary personalities Dr Mofizul Islam Mantu, Monwara Begum, President of RSSP Swattik Al Maruf and poet Rezaul Karim Jiban, among others, took part in the discussion.

Poets ASM Habibur Rahman, Dr. Nasima Akhter, Mamtazur Rahman Babu, Shakil Masud, Khairun Nahar Khushi, SM Arif and General Secretary of RSSP Advocate Zakia Sultana Choite recited self-composed poems dedicated to Nazrul.

The speakers said writings of Nazrul were the greatest source of inspiration for the nation in 1971 to become free from deprivation, exploitation and injustice by snatching away independence from the Pakistani occupation forces during the War of Liberation.

They stressed on properly evaluating ideals of Nazrul and enhancing inclusion of his literary works in curriculum at school, college and university levels for immortalising his thoughts, philosophy and doctrine.

The chief guest called for following the ideals and inspirations of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam in building a developed non-communal ‘Sonar Bangla’ based on universal humanism, justice, equity and non-communalism.