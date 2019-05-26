Controlling mango hopper through bio-pest management stressed

RAJSHAHI, May 26, 2019 (BSS)-Fruit scientists and researchers have urged

the farmers to control mango hopper through the best uses of bio-pest

management method to boost the mango yield.

They mentioned that mango is one of the cash crops and very much

profitable and popular one in the region, but the hopper destructs it badly

affecting the farmers financially every year.

On the contrary, the farmers use pesticide indiscriminately and excessively

to protect the crop through managing the menace. But, non-judicious use of

pesticides is harmful to both public health and environment, they added.

They came up with the observation while addressing a farmers’ field day

titled “Controlling of Mango Hopper through Integrated Pest Management

Method-based on Bio-pest technology” at Khirshin Fakirpara village under Paba

Upazila in the district on Saturday.

Entomology Section of Horticulture Research Centre in Bangladesh

Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) organized the field day in association

with IPM IL Bangladesh Site and USAID.

More than 100 mango farmers attended that programme to receive ideas and

knowledge about how to promote safe and eco-friendly pest management

technologies in mango farming fields.

Bangladesh Site Coordinator of IMP IL Project Yousuf Mian addressed the

meeting as focal person while principal investigator of the project and

principal scientific officer of BARI Dr Shahadat Hossain, principal

scientific officer of Fruit Research Station Dr Alim Uddin and senior

scientific officer of Regional Horticulture Research Center Mosharraf Hossain

disseminated their expertise on the issue.

Dr Shahadat Hossain mentioned that substantial and sustainable promotion

of bio-pesticide is very crucial for producing safe fruits and crops side by

side with protecting soil health from further degradation.

He said using chemical pesticides on green fruits is always harmful to

soil and public health, crops and environment. So, there is no way but to

giving utmost importance to promoting bio-pesticides widely, he added.

Yousuf Mian said normally farmers apply chemical insecticides and

pesticides in farming fields, killing all the insects including the useful

ones causing environmental degradation.

But when the harmful insects are detected through the bio-pest management

technologies, they can save money by applying cheaper bio-pesticides to kill

that particular pest as per experts’ suggestion, he said.

Dr Alim Uddin said the destructive as well as the injurious insects can

easily be controlled through promoting eco- friendly method of using organic

fertilizer and indigenous insecticides instead of chemical ones.

Bio-pest management system should be promoted among the growers widely to

protect the beneficial insects from degradation for the sake of maintaining a

sound environment and that is very important for a sound public health and

ecosystem as well, he added.