Six killed in Mexican navy helicopter crash

MEXICO CITY, May 26, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Six people, including five members of

the Mexican Navy, died when their helicopter crashed during operations to put

out forest fires, President Andr‚s Manuel L¢pez Obrador said Saturday.

The crash occurred in a remote, hilly area of the north-central state of

Queretaro on Friday.

The MI-17 helicopter, which took off from Valle Verde in the neighboring

state of San Luis Potosi, was carrying a helibucket with 2,500 liters (660

gallons) of water to fight a fire, the navy said earlier.

Difficulties accessing the accident site meant authorities were not able to

confirm the deaths until Saturday.

“We are going to express our condolences to the relatives of the sailors

and the public servant of the Forestry Commission who lost their lives,”

L¢pez Obrador said at a public ceremony, as he read out their names.

Central Mexico has suffered hundreds of wildfires in recent months due to

low rainfall and high temperatures.

A lack of wind and rain have prevented the smoke from dissipating, which

worsened the air quality of the capital Mexico City to such an extent that

authorities last week declared an environmental alert and warned residents to

avoid physical activity outdoors.