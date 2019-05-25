Nazrul’s dream of building non-communal country being implemented: Moni

DHAKA, May 25, 2019 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today said national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s dream of building non-communal Bangladesh is being implemented under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“The dreams of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina and Kazi Nazrul are tied in a single string. All of them used to see dream of non-communal, independent and prosperous Bangladesh. Both Bangabandhu and Nazrul worked for exploited people,” she said.

The education minister was addressing the inaugural function of the three-day national level programme at Trishal in Mymensingh, marking the 120th birth anniversary of the national poet Kazi Narul Islam, said a press release here.

Chaired by State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, the inaugural session was addressed, among others, by Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan in India, Professor Bidyut Chakrabarty and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md. Hafiz Ruhul Amin Madani.

Kazi Nazrul wrote for freedom, democracy, humanity and justice, Dipu Moni said adding he was always vocal against inconsistencies in the society, racism and class discrimination.

Speaking at the function, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid said Bangabandhu was an admirer of Kazi Nazrul.

Just after the independence of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu took the initiative to take Kazi Nazrul to Dhaka from Kolkata and gave him the status of national poet, he added.