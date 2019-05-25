Tigers’ World Cup theme song unveiled

DHAKA, May 25, 2019 (BSS)- The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and its team

rights holder Unilever Bangladesh Limited jointly unveiled the official theme

song of the Bangladesh Cricket Team on Saturday in a bid to give the side an

impetus in the flagship event.

The title of the theme song is “Khalbe Tiger, Jitbe Tiger, Tigers fans

roaring, can you hear” — written by Pullok Anil, composed by Emon

Chakrabartee, while Zoyat gave voice to it.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury formally announced the unveiling of the theme

song at the media block of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS)

in Mirpur.

Bangladesh Cricket Team led by Mashrafe Bin Mortaza joined the programme

from Cardiff through Skype after ending their anti-doping programme, set by

International Cricket Council (ICC).

Seeking blessings for the team, Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin

Mortaza in his impromptu speech lauded the theme song and thanked the team

rights-holders Unilever for making such an amazing song for them.

“The theme song has been unparallel,” said Mashrafe Bin Mortaza through

skype.

“I thank Unilever for making such an amazing song for the Bangladesh team

and want blessings from the people for the team,” he added.

BCB director and its media committee chairman Jalal Younus and Nafees

Anwar, marketing director of Unilever Bangladesh were also present on the

occasion.

“The theme song will work as a motivation. It has been dedicated to the

Bangladesh Team in World Cup,” Younus said.

Nafees Anwar said: “Five fingers have been showed in all the pictures of

the video, meaning Bangladesh need to win just five matches to go into the

next stage of the World Cup. In case of voice, people of all the stratums

have been kept, means that Bangladesh has been united for the support of the

team and the entire country will stay with the team.”

“Even some good memories of the Bangladesh team in the erstwhile World Cup

have nicely been presented through the video.”

Regarding the theme song, Pullok Anil said, “To be honest, I needed seven

to eight minutes to write the song. The view was clear. As I am in

advertising sector, I know how to write a song easily if the view of the

matter is clear to me.”