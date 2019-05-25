Rubel refuses to give up hopes despite not in team’s WC plan

DHAKA, May 25, 2019 (BSS) – If Bangladesh’s team combination in the tri-series in Ireland is taken into the consideration, pace bowler Rubel Hossain seems not to be a likely starter in the team’s first choice XI in World Cup.

It seems he may only come into the first XI in case of the injury of other bowlers. In tri-series, he only played a game when the match against Ireland turned out to be dead rubber after Bangladesh confirmed the final.

With Bangladesh preferring Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman and Saifuddin as seam options and they have been top of their form, Rubel’s possibility looked bleak. Just four years ago, Rubel’s one defining spell gave Bangladesh a memorable victory against England and helped them move into the World Cup quarterfinal for the first time. But after four years, the situation is completely different.

But that didn’t break him down; rather the pacers showed the composure and refused to give up the hopes. And he even expressed his desire to be one of the top five bowlers in the upcoming World Cup if he gets matches regularly.

“I want to bowl well. And I also want to help the team to win, bowling with full intensity and energy. If I get the chance I will leave no stone unturned. The whole world is looking forward to this tournament. If I can play every match and perform well, my target is to be on the list of top five bowlers.”

Rubel suffered a side strain injury in Dhaka premier league (DPL), which troubled him in the tri-series in Ireland also. Even though he is fit now, it doesn’t give him any guarantee in the first XI because of Saifuddin who had already established him as good death bowler. Considering Saifuddin’s performance and age, team management backs up him along with Mashrafe and Mustafizur.

So breaking into the eleven would be a big task for Rubel in the World Cup but he ensures that he will not back out when the chances come.

“If they give me the opportunity and I can be on the field, I will try to give my best. Everybody wants to perform, I want that too. I am just waiting for that opportunity.” Rubel said.

Rubel also believed that the pacers will change the course of the game in this high scoring World Cup. He believes there is no alternative of good pace bowling if Bangladesh wants to win.

“In England 300 and 350 runs are very common. It’s tough for the bowlers. If we want to win, pacers have to bowl well. A lot of things will depend on the pacers. Doing well here is a big challenge for us.” Rubel concluded.