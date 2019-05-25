Call for bringing potential sectors under budgetary allocation

RAJSHAHI, May 25, 2019 (BSS) – Academics and economists at a discussion here today (Saturday) unequivocally called for bringing the existing potential sectors under budgetary allocation for the sake of best uses of those in the national economy.

They identically mentioned that proper utilization of the potential sectors including agriculture along with its value addition can be the vital means of bolstering the regional economy.

They made the observation while addressing a press conference related to presentation of an alternative budget proposal 2019-20 to build Bangladesh with the spirit of War of Liberation to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

Bangladesh Economy Association (BEA) hosted the press conference at Nanking Darbar Hall for presenting its alternative budget proposal.

Chaired by Professor Moazzem Hossain Khan from Department of Economics in Rajshahi University, the conference was addressed, among others, by Prof ANK Noman and Assistant Professors Mizanul Islam and Anisuzzaman Manik.

Associate Professor Tanzil Hossain from Department of Economics of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University illustrated the proposals through reading out the alternative budget book.

Prof Moazzem Khan said, the utmost emphasis should be given on formulation of pro-people budget together with its proper implementation. Ensuring transparency and accountability in the budget implementation process has become the demand of time, he added.

He also stressed the need for enhancing the tax network side by side with reducing the VAT rate for welfare of the marginal population. There are enormous scopes of boosting revenue earning from various service sectors and the government should give attention to this end.