Govt initiates move to construct multipurpose terminal at Payra Port

DHAKA, May 25, 2019 (BSS) – The government has initiated a move to construct a Multipurpose Terminal at Payra Port under the Indian 3rd Line of Credit in a bid to further strengthen the position of Bangladesh in global trade.

“The Planning Commission is considering a project to this end titled ‘Construction of Multipurpose Terminal at Payra Port’ with an estimated cost of Taka 5,218.59 crore,” said a senior Planning Commission official.

The official told BSS that Payra Port Authority under the Ministry of Shipping will implement the project by December 2021.

“Of the total project cost, Taka 273.12 crore will come from the state exchequer while the rest of Taka 4,945.46 crore as project assistance under the Indian 3rd Line of Credit,” added the official.

The main project objectives are to transport the import and export goods through big ships and marine vessels safely, upgrading the import and export goods at a desired level, reducing the transport and cost of doing business at a desired level and thus improving the position of Bangladesh in the port sector.

Another official at the Ministry of Shipping said that the government is unleashing development at Payra Port through short-term, mid-term and long-term plans.

The short-term plan include bringing clinker, fertilizer, and other bulk goods-laden ships at the outer anchorage and thus transport those across the country through lighter ships.

The Shipping Ministry official said the mid-term plan include channel dredging at 10-meter depth by 2019, starting the operations of the port through setting up one container, one multipurpose and one bulk terminal long with necessary port infrastructures.

Lastly in the long-term plan, the government has a plan to start the operations of the port in full swing through ensuring 16-meter draft by 2023.

“Since the country’s global trade is increasing day by day, it would also be possible to handle growing number of containers by the Payra Port due to the improved communication system between the major areas of the country with the Capital.” added the Ministry official.

The Conceptual Master Plan on the Payra Port was framed in 2015-16 by HR Wallingford.

The main project operations include construction of 1,200 meter access back-up jetty with necessary facilities, 4.80 lakh square meter back-up yard, 10 kilometer slope protection work, erection of 33 KV major electric line, 10 kilometer optical fiber line, setting up water treatment plant, setting up 2.4 kilometer rail line for carrying gantry crane, construction of 5 kilometer highway, medium bridge, security post, guest house, fuel station, labour-intensive rooms, canteens, toilet blocks and two tug boats.