Moderate to heavy rainfall likely

DHAKA, May 25, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally

wind at many places over the country in the next 24 hours ending at 9am

tomorrow.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is

likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet

divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal

divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Chattogram and

Sylhet divisions”, said a met office bulletin issued here this morning.

However, the day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded 37.0 degrees Celsius at

Jashore in Khulna and today’s minimum temperature 20.2 degrees Celsius in

Tangail.

The highest rainfall in the last 24-hour as of 6am today was recorded 109mm

at Rangamati in Chattogram.

The sun sets at 06:39pm today and rises at 05:12am tomorrow in the capital.