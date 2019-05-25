Installation of 13th span on Padma Bridge today

MUNSHIGANJ, May 25, 2019 (BSS) – Nearly two kilometres of the 6.15-kilometre Padma Bridge will become visible with the installation of the 13th span today.

“Preparation is underway to install the 150-metre long span between 14 and 15 number pillars of the bridge,” an engineer of Padma Multipurpose Bridge told BSS yesterday.

A total of 41 spans will be installed on 42 concrete pillars to complete

the bridge, he added.

According to the project details, the construction of the 6.15-kilometre

long Padma Bridge is going on in full swing with the target to complete it as

soon as possible.

On October 14, 2018, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the name plaque

of Padma Bridge Toll Plaza at the Mawa end.

According to experts, the national economy is expected to witness 1.2

percent GDP growth rate, while 0.84 percent poverty will be reduced every

year after completion of the bridge with an estimated cost of

Taka 30,193.39 crore.

The first span of the Padma Bridge was installed on September 30, 2017. The

second span was installed four months later on January 28, 2018 while the

third one was placed on March 11, after one and a half months.