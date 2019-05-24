Bangladesh-India relations to develop further: Momen

SYLHET, May 24, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said Bangladesh-India relations will develop further following re-election of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the office for the second consecutive terms.

“We will proceed towards prosperity if there are stable governments in both Bangladesh and India. That’s why we welcomed the new Indian government, led by Narendra Modi,” he told newsmen here.

Replying to a query on the Teesta treaty, the foreign minister said that the problem will be solved soon as he in his first visit to India talked about the issue with the central government of India. “They are very much sincere to this end,” he added.

He was talking to newsmen after a view-exchange meeting arrangement by Sylhet City Corporation in the city.

With Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury in the chair, it was addressed, among others, by City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Bidhayok Roy Chowdhury, Panel Mayor Advocate Roksana Begum and Councilor Rezaul Hasan Kais Lodi.