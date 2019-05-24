Thunderbolt kills one in Habiganj

HABIGANJ, May 24, 2019 (BSS) – A farmer was killed by thunderbolt at Gujakhair village under Nabiganj upazila of the district this morning.

The deceased was identified as Cigil Mia, 45, a resident of the same village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabiganj Thana Md Iqbal Hossain said the thunderbolt stuck him while he was catching fish in a haor, close to the village, during the rain in the morning. Cigil Mia died on the spot, he added.

Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Ataul Goni Osmani said that his

family will get government assistance.