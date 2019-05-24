Booters left for Thailand

DHAKA, May 24, 2019 (BSS)- The Bangladesh national team left for Thailand this afternoon to take part a 10-day intensive training camp.

During the camp, the boys in red and green will also play two friendly matches against two Thai Premier League Clubs as a part of preparation matches against Laos for the qualifying round matches of FIFA World Cup 2022.

In this phase, Bangladesh and Laos will face each other twice. The first

leg will be held in Laos’ capital of Vientiane on June 6 while the second leg

is scheduled to be on June 11 in Dhaka.

After the 10 days camp in Thailand, the Bangladesh national football team

will set for Laos on June 3.

Meanwhile, national football team’s coach Jamie Day, after enjoying his

vacation, returned in Dhaka this morning to take the charge of Thailand-bound

national team.

He also announced a 23-member of Bangladesh squad for the qualifying round

matches of FIFA World Cup through a press conference held on Thursday at

conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation.

The boys in red and green will be eager to register victories in the

friendly matches to boost up their confidence level and get the momentum

going.

Bangladesh squad for World Cup qualifying matches: Ashraful Islam Rana,

Anisur Rahman Jiko and Mazharul Islam Himel (custodians), Tutul Hossain

Badsha, Sushanto Tripura, Biswanath Ghosh, Yasin Khan, Rahmat Mia, Riadul

Hasan and Nasiruddin Chowdhury (defender), Emon Mahmud, Sohel Rana, Jamal

Bhuiyan, Robiul Hasan, Mashuk Mia Jonny and Mamunul Islam (midfielder), Nabib

Newaz Jibon, Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Motin Mia, Touhidul Alam Sobuj, Mohammad

Ibrahim, Bipul Ahmed and Arifur Rahman (striker)

Officials: Satyajit Das Rupu, (team manager), James Day (head coach),

Stuart Paul Watkiss (assistant coach), Robert Andrew Mimmas (goal keeing

coach), Simon James Maltby (physiotherapist), Mohammad Masud Parvez Kaisar

(technical staff), Ahsan Ahmed (media manager) and M Mohsin (team attendant).