Tigers’ fan song ‘Cholo Bangladesh’ for World Cup composed

DHAKA, May 24, 2019 (BSS) – Grameenphone has brought a fan song “Cholo Bangladesh” to celebrate the ICC World Cup-2019 and inspire the supporters of Bangladesh National Cricket Team.

Popular musician and composer Fuad-Al-Muqtadir has composed this song, said

a press release here today.

Expressing optimism that the song will inspire every Bangladeshi in every

nook and cranny, Fuad said, “It depicts the dreams and hopes of the

Bangladesh team and 16 crore Bangladeshi.”

He hoped everyone will love the song and it will be a part of the glorious

journey of Bangladesh’s cricket.

The song has been dedicated to the success for Bangladesh Cricket team

which will available from today on GP music.

Apart from TV, the music video of the song will also be available on

Bioscope, Grameenphone’s Facebook page and YouTube Fan page.