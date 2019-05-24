Modi earns global praise for landslide win in Indian election

NEW DELHI, May 24, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Hindu nationalist Prime Minister

Narendra Modi vowed to build an inclusive India on Thursday after scoring a

landslide election win that he hailed as the “biggest event in world

democracy”.

“Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and

inclusive India. India wins yet again!,” Modi declared amid nationwide

celebrations by his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The 68-year-old leader, who built a formidable campaign based on his tough

national security stance, was showered with petals when he arrived flashing

“V” for victory signs at the BJP headquarters where thousands of supporters

waited.

US President Donald Trump sent Twitter congratulations on the “BIG” win and

added: “Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the

return of PM Modi at the helm.”

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emmanuel Macron of France and prime

ministers Shinzo Abe of Japan, Scott Morrison of Australia and Benjamin

Netanyahu of Israel were among world leaders to call Modi before the final

results were even released, the foreign ministry said.

A rolling election commission vote count showed the BJP was on course to

increase its grip on parliament with 303 out of 543 elected seats — up from

282 in 2014.

It will be the first time in almost five decades that an Indian premier has

been voted back with increased majority.

“The voting numbers in India’s election is the biggest event in the history

of (the) democratic world. The entire world has to recognise the democratic

strength of India,” Modi told cheering crowds.

The opposition Congress party was on just 52 seats, with Rahul Gandhi —

the great-grandson, grandson and son of three premiers — conceding defeat

and congratulating Modi.

The Congress tally only improved marginally from its historic low of 44 in

2014 polls.

In an added personal humiliation Gandhi, 48, also lost Amethi, a seat long

held by his storied family, to a former television star running for the BJP.

The BJP headquarters in Delhi erupted in celebration with drummers,

firecrackers, dancing and singing as thousands of party faithful waited in

heavy rain for their leader.

“Modi will make India great again. Modi is the strongest prime minister

India has ever had and will get. We need to support his policies to prosper,”

said one supporter, Santosh Joshi.

At Congress headquarters, a handful of dejected supporters sat in groups.

“We are sad but we will rise again. Modi won because of his lies and false

promises. The country is in danger now,” Rajesh Tiwari, a Congress supporter,

told AFP.

India’s main Sensex index breached the 40,000-point level for the first

time as the count pointed to a Modi win, adding to strong gains since Monday.

– Fake news –

The vast size of India made the world’s biggest election a marathon six-

week endeavour.

The campaign, estimated to have cost more than $7 billion, was awash with

insults — Modi was likened to Hitler and a “gutter insect” — as well as

fake news in Facebook and WhatsApp’s biggest markets.

Gandhi tried to attack Modi over a French defence deal and high

unemployment and said the prime minister was dividing the officially secular

country.

There has been a rise in lynchings of Muslims and low-caste Dalits for

eating beef and slaughtering and trading in cattle, with critics saying

extremists have been emboldened by the BJP coming to power. – The watchman –

But Modi deftly turned the election into a referendum on his rule while

depicting himself as the only one able to defend India.

He seized upon a suicide bombing, claimed by a Pakistan-based militant

group, that killed 40 Indian paramilitaries in Indian-administered Kashmir on

February 14. India launched a cross-border air raid and Pakistan hit back the

next day.

The strikes helped Modi style himself the country’s “chowkidar”

(“watchman”).

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Modi and said

he looked forward to working for “peace, progress and prosperity in South

Asia”.

Modi responded in a Twitter message thanking his arch-rival for his “good

wishes” and saying he wanted peace in the region.

The messages came just hours after Pakistan said it tested a surface-to-

surface ballistic missile capable of carrying conventional and nuclear

warheads. India tested its latest supersonic cruise missile on Wednesday.

Analysts say Modi’s victory could improve relations between the arch foes.

“The expectation in Pakistan is that there will be an incremental

improvement in Pakistan-India relations as Modi’s attitude would be more

relaxed,” retired Pakistani general Talat Masood told AFP.