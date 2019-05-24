BARCIK holds youth conference at Tanore

RAJSHAHI, May 24, 2019 (BSS)-Participants at a youth conference here on

Thursday resolved that a responsive and effective role of the young

generation is very crucial to reaching public services to the grassroots

people easily.

They said due to lack of adequate knowledge about the public services along

with their availing process the grassroots people face problems and

harassment in availing those properly.

The youths have scopes of doing something better in this regard so that the

public can derive total benefits of the services, they added.

The participants made the assertions at the conference hosted by Bangladesh

Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK), a development

organization, in the conference hall of Tanore Upazila Parishad in the

district.

More than 75 people including 60 youths joined the conference. Upazila

Nirbahi Officer Nasrin Banu, Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Al Mamun,

Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam, Social Service Officer Motiur Rahman,

Fisheries Officer Shahadul Islam, BARCIK Regional Coordinator Shahidul Islam

and its Programme Officer Zahid Ali addressed the meeting as resource

persons.

The speakers unanimously mentioned that youth leadership can be the vital

means of making the public services accessible to the targeted population.

They also said importance should be given to generating community

leadership from among the youths to bring a qualitative change everywhere in

society.

There is no alternative to training to enhance level of confidence and

professional skills among the youths, they added.

Nasrin Banu said the youth voluntary organizations are playing a very vital

in supplementing the government efforts to achieve Sustainable Development

Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

She also observed that the role of youths and students in particular is

very important for ensuring peace and communal harmony in society.