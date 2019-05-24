3 Eid special trains for BR west zone

RAJSHAHI, May 24, 2019 (BSS) – West zone of Bangladesh Railway (BR) will

operate three special trains on different routes for the convenience of

passengers during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Shah Newaz, chief commercial manager of the west zone, said apart from the

existing services the three special trains will be operating for making the

Eid holidaymakers’ journey easy and hassle free.

The Eid special trains will be running on the Lalmonirhat-Dhaka-

Lalmonirhat, Khulna-Dhaka-Khulna and Ishwardi-Dhaka-Ishwardi routes.

Besides, around 15 coaches will be added to other Dhaka bound intercity

trains during Eid festival starting from three days before the Eid and it

will continue for the next eight days.

Syedpur Railway Workshop has repaired and renovated 40 coaches specially

for carrying the Eid passengers.

For the sake of ensuring proper and safe journey for the holyday makers,

all sorts of leaves of all the railway officers and staffs engaged in train

operation have been cancelled.

Shah Nawaz said selling of advance ticket has been going on since Wednesday

last. “We will start selling return ticket from May 29 and it will continue

till June 2,” he added.