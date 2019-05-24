3 Eid special trains for BR west zone

RAJSHAHI, May 24, 2019 (BSS) – West zone of Bangladesh Railway (BR) will
operate three special trains on different routes for the convenience of
passengers during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival.
Shah Newaz, chief commercial manager of the west zone, said apart from the
existing services the three special trains will be operating for making the
Eid holidaymakers’ journey easy and hassle free.
The Eid special trains will be running on the Lalmonirhat-Dhaka-
Lalmonirhat, Khulna-Dhaka-Khulna and Ishwardi-Dhaka-Ishwardi routes.
Besides, around 15 coaches will be added to other Dhaka bound intercity
trains during Eid festival starting from three days before the Eid and it
will continue for the next eight days.
Syedpur Railway Workshop has repaired and renovated 40 coaches specially
for carrying the Eid passengers.
For the sake of ensuring proper and safe journey for the holyday makers,
all sorts of leaves of all the railway officers and staffs engaged in train
operation have been cancelled.
Shah Nawaz said selling of advance ticket has been going on since Wednesday
last. “We will start selling return ticket from May 29 and it will continue
till June 2,” he added.