Apparel workers’ to get Eid allowance, salary by May 30, Jun 2

DHAKA, May 23, 2019 (BSS) – Owners of garment factories agreed to pay Eid

festival allowance and salary of the month of May to the apparel workers by

May 30 and June 2.

It was decided in the 42nd meeting of the crisis management core committee

with state minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian in the

chair.

“Factory owners will pay the salary of at least 20 days of the month of May

by June 2 and festival bonus by May 30 so that the workers can go to their

village homes smoothly to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear

ones,” said Sufian.

If any owner wants to pay the salary of the whole month of May, they can do

it, but they will have to pay salary of at least 20 days of the month of May

by June 2, she added.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)

President Rubana Huq said the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the first

week of June and if the salary of the 10 days of the month of May is paid

after Eid holiday, workers will be able to meet the expenditures for the

remaining days of the month of June.

“The government, garment owners and workers will have to work together to

ensure peace and productivity in the apparel sector,” Rubana said.

Acting secretary of labour and employment ministry Ummul Hasna, additional

secretary Sayed Ahmad, Inspector General of Department of Inspection for

Factories and Establishments Shib Nath Roy, leaders from BGMEA, Bangladesh

Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), Bangladesh Textile

Mills Association (BTMA), trade union leaders and industrial police, attended

the meeting.