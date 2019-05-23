PM seeks doa from all to keep up socioeconomic uplift

DHAKA, May 23, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought doa and cooperation of all to keep up the country’s socioeconomic development and maintain law and order.

“The Ramadan is a month of accepting doa (prayers). We want you to pray so that we can continue the trend of socioeconomic development the way Bangladesh is advancing and maintain law and order in the country,” she said while hosting an iftar mahfil at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She hosted the iftar in honour of judges, diplomats and high civil and military officials.

The prime minister said her government is making strides so that peace and discipline prevail in the life of the people.

“We want our society to remain freed from terrorism, militancy, corruption and drugs,” she said.

Pointing out Bangladesh’s foreign policy “friendship to all, malice to none”, Sheikh Hasina said: “We always maintain the policy and we’ve friendly relations with all.”

The prime minister said Bangladesh is marching towards the socioeconomic development fast due to various pragmatic steps of her government. “We’re going to place a huge amount of budget next month and we want the trend of development to continue,” she said.

Extending her Eid greetings to all in advance, the prime minister regretted that she will not stay in the country during the festival as she has some overseas tours at that time.

“I’m very sorry that I cannot stay in the Eid as I have a number of visits abroad … I’m going to Japan first, then I will visit Saudi Arabia to attend the OIC Summit and from there I will go to Finland,” she said, mentioning that she will return home on June 7. The premier added: “As I cannot stay in the Eid, I extend my heartiest Eid greetings to the countrymen and expatriate Bangladeshis in advance from this iftar mahfil.”

Sheikh Hasina wished all to remain well and healthy and peace and prosperity prevail in the world.

Before the iftar, a munajat was offered seeking continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country and its people.

Prayers were also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of the August 15 carnage and the martyrs of the Liberation War as well as long life and good health of the Prime Minister.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, PM’s Political Affairs Adviser HT Imam, Security Affairs Adviser Maj Gen (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, State Minister for Public Administration Forhad Hossain, Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam, PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, chiefs of the three services and the dean of diplomatic corps were present on the dais along with the prime minister.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, judges of the Appellate and High Court Divisions, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, ambassadors and high commissioners of various foreign countries, high government and military officials and cultural personalities attended the iftar.