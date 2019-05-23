Five tonnes Jatka seized in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 23, 2019 (BSS)- The authorities concerned here today seized five tonnes of Jatka (banned Hilsha fish fry) from a fishing trawler on the Karnaphuli River in Fisherighat area.
Members of Coast Guard along with the district administration and Fisheries
officials conducted a drive in the fishing trawler and recovered the fish
around 12am midnight, said Lieutenant Commander Saiful Islam, staff officer
of Coast Guard East Zone.
“The team detained the fishing trawler but could not arrest anyone as
sensing their presence the boatman and the fish traders fled the scene,” the
Coast Guard sources said, adding that the seized Jatka were handed over to
the district administration.
Later, the jatka were distributed to the different orphanages in the city
and district today.