Five tonnes Jatka seized in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 23, 2019 (BSS)- The authorities concerned here today seized five tonnes of Jatka (banned Hilsha fish fry) from a fishing trawler on the Karnaphuli River in Fisherighat area.

Members of Coast Guard along with the district administration and Fisheries

officials conducted a drive in the fishing trawler and recovered the fish

around 12am midnight, said Lieutenant Commander Saiful Islam, staff officer

of Coast Guard East Zone.

“The team detained the fishing trawler but could not arrest anyone as

sensing their presence the boatman and the fish traders fled the scene,” the

Coast Guard sources said, adding that the seized Jatka were handed over to

the district administration.

Later, the jatka were distributed to the different orphanages in the city

and district today.