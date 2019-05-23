BCL season ends tomorrow

DHAKA, May 23, 2019 (BSS)- Feni Soccer Club take on Bangladesh Police Football Club in the season ending match of Bangladesh Championship League Football scheduled to be held tomorrow (Friday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

The match kicks off at 3:30 pm.

A total of 11 teams have been contesting in the title race and facing each other twice since the league began on February 10.

All the matches of the league were held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur. But the BFF decided to hold the series finale at BNS.

After the match, there will be a gala prize giving ceremony where BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, is expected to present there as the chief guest to hand over the trophies to the champions and the runners up teams.