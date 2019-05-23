4.22-lakh poor to get 6,343 tonnes VGF rice in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 23, 2019 (BSS) – The government has allocated an all-time
record quantity of 6,343 tonnes rice under special Vulnerable Group Feeding
(VGF) programme for over 4.22-lakh poor families to assist them in
celebrating the holy Eid-ul-Fitr festivity.
“The government has allocated 15-kg rice per card holder family under the
special VGF programme for the first time this year against 10 kg in the
previous years,” District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) ATM
Akhteruzzaman told BSS today.
The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated the rice for
distribution among four lakh 22 thousand and 915 poor and distressed families
with 15-kg rice each in all eight upazilas and three pourashabhas in the
district.
The upazila administrations with assistance of local public representatives
and union level committees have already completed preparations to distribute
the rice among the listed VGF card holder families.
“Each of the beneficiary families will get 15 kg VGF rice in all 77 unions
and three pourashabhas in the district where the distribution process will be
completed before the Eid-ul-Fitr festivity ensuring complete transparency,”
Akhteruzzaman added.
Under the programme, 402.97 tonnes of rice will be distributed among 26,86
VGF card holder families in Sadar upazila, 1,336.51 tonnes among 89,101
families in Mithapukur, 1,016.25 tonnes among 67,750 families in Pirganj and
820.54 tonnes among 54,703 families in Pirgachha upazila.
Besides, 672.80 tonnes of VGF rice will be distributed among 44,854
families in Kawnia, 758.37 tonnes among 50,558 families in Gangachara, 834.36
tone among 55,624 families in Badarganj and 409.48 tonnes among 27,299
families in Taraganj upazilas.
In addition to this, 46.21 tonnes of VGF rice will be distributed among
3,081 poor and distressed families in Badarganj pourasabha and 23.10 tonnes
of rice will be distributed among 1,540 families each in Haragachh and
Pirganj pourashabhas.
Talking to BSS, Chairmen Amenur Rahman of Chandanpat union and Masud Rana
of Saddyapuskorini Union in Sadar upazila said they would lift allocated VGF
rice for their respective union parishads soon to complete the distribution
process by this month end.
Talking to BSS, Deputy Commissioner Enamul Habib said adequate steps have
been taken to complete distribution of the VGF rice among card holder
families timely to assist them in celebrating the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr
festivity.