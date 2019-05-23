4.22-lakh poor to get 6,343 tonnes VGF rice in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 23, 2019 (BSS) – The government has allocated an all-time

record quantity of 6,343 tonnes rice under special Vulnerable Group Feeding

(VGF) programme for over 4.22-lakh poor families to assist them in

celebrating the holy Eid-ul-Fitr festivity.

“The government has allocated 15-kg rice per card holder family under the

special VGF programme for the first time this year against 10 kg in the

previous years,” District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) ATM

Akhteruzzaman told BSS today.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated the rice for

distribution among four lakh 22 thousand and 915 poor and distressed families

with 15-kg rice each in all eight upazilas and three pourashabhas in the

district.

The upazila administrations with assistance of local public representatives

and union level committees have already completed preparations to distribute

the rice among the listed VGF card holder families.

“Each of the beneficiary families will get 15 kg VGF rice in all 77 unions

and three pourashabhas in the district where the distribution process will be

completed before the Eid-ul-Fitr festivity ensuring complete transparency,”

Akhteruzzaman added.

Under the programme, 402.97 tonnes of rice will be distributed among 26,86

VGF card holder families in Sadar upazila, 1,336.51 tonnes among 89,101

families in Mithapukur, 1,016.25 tonnes among 67,750 families in Pirganj and

820.54 tonnes among 54,703 families in Pirgachha upazila.

Besides, 672.80 tonnes of VGF rice will be distributed among 44,854

families in Kawnia, 758.37 tonnes among 50,558 families in Gangachara, 834.36

tone among 55,624 families in Badarganj and 409.48 tonnes among 27,299

families in Taraganj upazilas.

In addition to this, 46.21 tonnes of VGF rice will be distributed among

3,081 poor and distressed families in Badarganj pourasabha and 23.10 tonnes

of rice will be distributed among 1,540 families each in Haragachh and

Pirganj pourashabhas.

Talking to BSS, Chairmen Amenur Rahman of Chandanpat union and Masud Rana

of Saddyapuskorini Union in Sadar upazila said they would lift allocated VGF

rice for their respective union parishads soon to complete the distribution

process by this month end.

Talking to BSS, Deputy Commissioner Enamul Habib said adequate steps have

been taken to complete distribution of the VGF rice among card holder

families timely to assist them in celebrating the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr

festivity.