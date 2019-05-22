5 including Khaleda collect nomination papers for Bogura-6 by-polls

DHAKA, May 22, 2019 (BSS) – Nomination papers have been collected for five persons, including BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, from the party for the by-polls of Bogura-6 parliament to be held on June 24 next.

The seat has fallen vacant as MP-elect BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir did not take oath after wining in the 11th parliamentary election from the constituency.

Bogura district unit of BNP leaders collected nomination papers from the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Tuesday.

Bogura district unit BNP convener GM Siraj told BSS that nomination paper has been collected for Khaled Zia and four others- Siraj himself, municipality mayor Mahbubur Rahman, former president of district unit of BNP Rezaul Karim and former general secretary Joynal Abedin.