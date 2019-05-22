Tiger population rises to 114: census

DHAKA, May 22, 2019 (BSS) – Tiger population witnessed an eight percent growth in the past three years as the number of Royal Bengal Tiger in Bangladesh part of the world’s largest mangrove forest Sundarbans has increased to 114 in 2018 from 106 in 2015, according to a census.

“The number of tiger has increased to 114 in 2018 from 106 in 2015. In the past three years, the population of tigers has increased by eight percent,” Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said.

He was unveiling the census report titled ‘Second Phase-Status of Tiger in Bangladesh Sundarbans 2018’ at a function at Ban Bhaban at Agargaon here.

The Forest Department has conducted the census in collaboration with WildTeam, an NGO working for tiger conservation in the country, Smithsonain Conservation Biology Institute, USA and Jahangirnagar University under the 2nd phase of Bengal Tiger Conservation Activity project funded by the USAID.

In the census, conducted between December 1, 2016 and April 24, 2018, camera trapping methodology was used to determine the overall tiger population in the world’s largest mangrove forest of which around 60 percent lies within Bangladesh.

It was conducted in four phases in three blocks of Satkhira, Khulna and Sharankhola ranges of the mangrove forest in 1,656 square kilometer area.

Some 2,466 pictures of 63 adult, four juvenile and five cubs were taken in the 249 days census.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor of Jahanigrnagar University Biology Department Dr MA Aziz said the census found 23 tigers in Satkhira block of Sundarbans but there were only two male tigers and rest of them were female.

He said it is alarming that the population of male tiger is dwindling day by day.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar and Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury attended the function with Chief Conservator of Forest Mohammed Shafiul Alam Chowdhury in the chair.