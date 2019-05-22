Newly launched buses, trucks to increase capacity of mass transport: Quader

DHAKA, May 22, 2019 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul

Quader today said efficiency of mass transport in Dhaka metropolitan and

inter-district service will increase with the inclusion of 600 buses and 500

trucks in BRTC’s fleet.

The minister made the comment while addressing the launching ceremony of

Dhaka-Narayanganj BRTC air-conditioned bus service in Bangabandhu National

Stadium area. BRTC Chairman Farid Ahmed Bhuiyan was also present on the

occasion.

“BRTC launched the new service with fifteen air-conditioned buses and the

number of vehicles will be increased in phases. Already 480 trucks and 179

buses have been added to the BRTC convoy,” Obaidul Quader said.

The BRTC chief said the Dhaka-Narayanganj BRTC air-conditioned bus service

will be managed through its Narayanganj bus depot and the route will be –

Bangabandhu National Stadium-Mayor Hanif Flyover-Signboard-Chashara-

Mondolpara.

The ticket price from Dhaka to Chashara has been fixed at Taka 50 and

Dhaka to Mondolpara has been fixed at Taka 55.

Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das today called

on Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at his office at the

secretariat.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Quader said Bangladesh would

continue its existing warm ties with India whoever is elected by Indian

people.

“Bangladesh believes in developing relations with Indian government and

its people,” he said.