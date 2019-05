Evan emerges unbeaten champion in National Junior Chess

DHAKA, May 22, 2019 (BSS)- Yasir Ali Khan Evan of Learning Chess Academy emerged unbeaten champion in the Open section of the WALTON 39th National Junior (Under-20) Chess Championships-2019, Open & Girls was held on Wednesday at Chess Federation hall-room of National Sports Council.

Yasir bagged 6.5 points out of eight games to clinch the title.

Swarnavo Choudhury of Elegant International Chess Academy become runner-up and FM Mohammad Fahad Rahman of Pirojpur finished 3rd with 6.5 points each. Evan, Swarnavo and FM Fahad all earned same points after final round games.

In the direct encounter of tie-breaking system Evan became champion, Swarnavo become runner-up and FM finished 3rd position.

Three players earned 6 points each. In tie-breaking system. They are CM Subrota Biswas of Mymensing became 4th, Sadnan Hasan of Dihan Elegant International Chess Academy became 5th and Mahin Ahmed Shuvo of Elegant International Chess Academy became 6th. Sajidul Haque of Elegant International Chess Academy became 7th, Nafim Al Karim of Elegant International Chess Academy became 8th, CM Manon Reja Neer of Narayanganj became 9th, Rajib Hasan became 10th and Mohammad Shafiqul Islam of Elegant International Chess Academy became 11th with 5.5 points each.

In girls section, WCM Noshin Anjum of Elegant International Chess Academy became unbeaten champion. WCM Noshin earned maximum 8 points to clinch the title. Walijah Ahmed of Elegant International Chess Academy become runner-up with 7 points. Warsia Khusbu of Elegant International Chess Academy became 3rd, Kazi Zarin Tasnim of Elegant International Chess Academy become 4th and Jannatul Ferdous of Elegant International Chess Academy become 5th with 5 points each.

Shanjda Shakib of Gaibandah became 6th, Nusrat Jahan Alo of Elegant International Chess Academy became 7th, Jannatul Ferdousi of Rajshahi became 8th and Wadifa Ahmed of Elegant International Chess Academy became 9th with 4.5 points each. Tasnia Tarannum Orpa become 10th with 4 points.

In the day’s 8th or last round games of both sections were held on today. In open section, Evan beat FM Fahad, Swarnavo beat Mortuza Mahathir Islam, Shuvo Dibakar Dibya, Shafiq beat Nafim, CM Neer beat M Anower Hossain, Sajud beat Tahmidul Haque and Rajib beat Rashedujjaman Rakib.

In girls section, WCM Noshin beat Alo, Walijah beat Shanjida, Jannat beat Tasnim, Khusbu beat Orpa and Ferdousi beat Israt Jahan Nishi.

Roll of honor:

1979- Mansur Rahman, 1980- International Master Zillur Rahman, 1981- Farid Ahmed, 1982- S.M. Idris Ali,1983- Moniruzzaman Khan, 1984- Neamul Haque Niru,1985- Not held

1986- Syed Ohidul Islam Riton,1987- Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman,1988- Grandmaster Reefat Bin Sattar,1989- Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman,1990- Kh. Kayes Hasan,1991- Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman,1992- Grandmaster Reefat Bin Sattar,1993- Grandmaster Reefat Bin Sattar,1994- Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman,1995- Adnan Faisal,1996- Grandmaster Mollah Abdullah Al Rakib,1997- Dewan Shahidul Amin Tipu,1998- Grandmaster Mollah Abdullah Al Rakib,1999- Grandmaster Enamul Hossain,2000- Grandmaster Enamul Hossain,2001- FIDE Master Mehdi Hasan (Parag),2002- FIDE Master Mehdi Hasan (Parag),2003- Mohammad Ali,2004- FIDE Master Mehdi Hasan (Parag),2005- FIDE Master Mehdi Hasan (Parag),2006- Golam Moshtafa Bhuiyan,2007- International Master Minhazuddin Ahmed Sagar,2008- International Master Minhazuddin Ahmed Sagar,2009- International Master Minhazuddin Ahmed Sagar,2010- Abdullah Al Saif,2011- Abdullah Al Saif,2012- Ikramul Haq Siam,2013- Not Held,2014- FIDE Master Mohammad Fahad Rahman,2015- Avik Sarker,2016- FIDE Master Mohammad Fahad Rahman,2017- FIDE Master Mohammad Fahad Rahman, 2018- FIDE Master Mohammad Fahad Rahman and 2019-Yasir Ali Khan Evan. Junior Girl- 2017- Noshin Anjum, 2018- Noshin Anjum and 2019- Noshin Anjum.