Promote family planning programme for containing population growth

NETRAKONA, May 22, 2019 (BSS) – In order to contain population growth, speakers at a meeting today said that family planning programmes should be intensified across the country to educate people about the importance of

small family.

It is urgent to create mass awareness among the people through

disseminating necessary information about family planning for stopping

population growth, they told the meeting.

Netrakona district family planning office organized the meeting for local

journalists at the conference room of Netrakona DC office here.

Deputy commissioner Netrakona Main-ul-Islam addressed the meeting as the

chief guest while civil surgeon Netrakona Tajul Islam presided over it.

Deputy Director of the family planning office in Netrakona Motiur Rahman

placed the keynote paper at the meeting.

A total of 40 journalists from different national dailies, news agencies

and electronics media attended the meeting.

The speakers said early marriage is one of the key reasons for increasing

population growth as this social menace is creating different health related

problems for women.

They urged all segments of the people including officials concerned to come

forward for stopping child marriage.