Ship-building yard fined Tk one crore in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 22, 2019 (BSS) – The Directorate of Environment (DOE) here today fined Taka one crore to Karnaphuli Dry Dock Limited for running dockyard activities and building ships without approval of Department of

Environment (D0E).

The DoE in a drive recently found that Karnaphuli Dry Dock Limited was

running its activities without any clearance from the department.

After the final hearing, Director of the Environment Moazzam Hossain today

penalised Karnaphuli Dry Dock Limited Taka one crore.

He also directed Karnaphuli Dry Dock Limited to take DoE certificate as

soon as possible to run its activities, said Moktadir Hasan, assistant

director of DoE.