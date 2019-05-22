Schoolgirl rescued: 2 kidnappers held in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 22, 2019 (BSS)- Police rescued a schoolgirl and arrested two alleged kidnappers from Sarengpur village under Godagari Upazila of the district last night.

The arrested persons were identified as Zakir Hossain, 40, son of Abdul

Jalil of Anantakandi village and Abdul Khaleque, 35, son of late Mazer

Hossain of Chowpukuria village both under Durgapur Upazila in the district.

Ifte Khayer Alam, Additional Superintendent of Police, here today said the

two persons kidnapped the girl from the locality intentionally on Tuesday and

took her to an unknown destination.

Following the girl’s kidnap, the father of the victim lodged a complaint

with Durgapur Police Station on the same day.

On a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in the aforesaid area and

rescued the kidnapped girl; the police also arrested the two persons at

around 11.30 pm.