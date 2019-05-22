Shakib reclaims top spot in ODI all-rounder rankings

DHAKA, May 22, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh got a further boost ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup as the ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan finally reclaimed his number one spot in ICC ODI all-rounder rankings from the Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan.

Shakib, who is in No. 2 spot in both Test and T20 all-rounder rankings, is in top in ODI format with 359 points. Rashid Khan is now on the second spot with 339 points. The Bangladesh’s premier all-rounder basically regained the top spot on the basis of his terrific performance with both bat and ball in the recently concluded tri-series in Ireland in which Bangladesh lifted the trophy in grand manner, beating West Indies by five wickets.

Shakib played three matches, scored 134 runs and took two wickets. His measly bowling in those matches stifled the opponents, creating the opportunity for other bowlers to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Shakib missed the tri nation final because of back spasm.

Shakib was in the second position with 341 points before Ireland series was behind by Rashid Khan for a considerable margin.

While Shakib was on top of his form in Ireland, Afghanistan just finished their two-match series against Ireland. In this series Rashid was pretty ordinary with both bat and ball.

In their first match Rashid picked up 2 wickets but scored only 16 runs. In second match Rashid was wicket-less and fell for a golden duck. This disappointing performance has affected his ranking.