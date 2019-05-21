PM hosts iftar for professionals

DHAKA, May 21, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today hosted an Iftar mahfil in honour of the leaders of various professional organisations at her official Ganobhaban residence here.

Those who attended the iftar party included vice-chancellors and teachers of different public and private universities, editors and journalists of different newspapers, news agencies and electronic media, physicians, engineers, diploma engineers, lawyers, businessmen, intellectuals, litterateurs, poets, writers, singers and sports personalities.

Before the iftar, a special munajat (prayer) was offered seeking continued peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.

Prayers were also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of the August 15 carnage and the martyrs of the Liberation War as well as long life and good health of the Prime Minister.

National Professor Dr Rafiqul Islam, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor M Akhtaruzzaman, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, Janakantha Advisory Editor Toab Khan, Justice Mezbahuddin, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former adviser to the prime minister Professor Dr Syed Modasser Ali, Engineer Dr Shameemuzzaman Basunia, Agriculturalist Mirza Abdul Jalil, Bangladesh Football Federation President Kazi Salahuddin, FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim were present on the dais along with the prime minister.

Leaders of different professional bodies including Peshajibi Samannaya Parishad, Bangladesh Medical Association, Krishibid Institution -Bangladesh, Institution of Engineers-Bangladesh, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, Orthoniti Parishad, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), Jatiya Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, Awami Bangabanadhu Ainjibi Parishad, Muktijuddha Jadughar, ICT Forum, the FBCCI, BGMEA and the Sectors Commanders’ Forum were also present at the iftar.