Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

NEW DELHI, May 21, 2019 (BSS/PTI)- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday took to Twitter to pay tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary.

“Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary,” Modi tweeted

This comes after Modi dubbed Rajiv Gandhi “bhrashtachari no 1” (corrupt no 1) at an election rally earlier this month

Hitting out at the former prime minister’s son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Modi had said, “Your father was termed ‘Mr. Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari?No:1’.”

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur town on this day in 1991.