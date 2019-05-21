HC halts spl concession for loan defaulters

DHAKA, May 21, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today imposed a status-quo

for one month on a Bangladesh Bank circular that had allowed special

concession for loan defaulters.

The central bank on May 16 posted the circular on its website, allowing

loan defaulters to reschedule their bank loans by paying 2 percent down

payment and securing further loan in this way.

Supreme Court lawyer advocate Manjil Morshed filed a petition, challenging

the Bangladesh Bank circular and the High Court division bench comprising

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order after

holding hearing on the plea.

“After today’s order, the central bank circular will not be in effect till

June 24,” Advocate Morshed said.