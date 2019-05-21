HC halts spl concession for loan defaulters

DHAKA, May 21, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today imposed a status-quo
for one month on a Bangladesh Bank circular that had allowed special
concession for loan defaulters.
The central bank on May 16 posted the circular on its website, allowing
loan defaulters to reschedule their bank loans by paying 2 percent down
payment and securing further loan in this way.
Supreme Court lawyer advocate Manjil Morshed filed a petition, challenging
the Bangladesh Bank circular and the High Court division bench comprising
Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order after
holding hearing on the plea.
“After today’s order, the central bank circular will not be in effect till
June 24,” Advocate Morshed said.