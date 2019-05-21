Paddy procurement begins in Khulna

KHULNA, May 21, 2019 (BSS) – Upazila Food Office in cooperation with local

administration today started boro paddy procurement directly from the farmers

in the district for ensuring fair prices of the staple food.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Helal Hossain formally inaugurated the

food procurement programme at a function at Fultola upazila warehouse in the

district.

District Food Controller Muhammad Tanvir Rahman, Upazila Parishad Chairman

Sheikh Akram Hossain and officials of different government organizations,

among others, addressed the function with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Parvin

Sultana in the chair.

A total of 132 tonnes of boro paddy will be procured from four unions

under Fultola upazila during the current season. Each card holder farmers can

sell rice up to 3000 kilograms(kg) and price has been fixed at Taka 26 per

kg. The paddy procurement programme will continue till August 28.

The Department of Agricultural Extension sources said the country has

witnessed bumper boro yield as the government has provided all necessary

support including agri-input to the farmers for boro paddy cultivation.

The government has taken initiative of boro paddy procurement so that

growers can get fair prices.