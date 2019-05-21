Militants kill local MP, at least 6 others, in NE India

GUWAHATI, India, May 21, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A state legislator in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and at least six others were killed Tuesday in an attack by suspected separatist militants, police said.

Lawmaker Tirong Aboh and some family members were killed when insurgents opened fire on their vehicle in the Tirap district of the state, police said.

One senior police official said the death toll could be much higher.

“We believe 11 people have been killed, including a member of the legislative assembly,” a top officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The officer said reinforcements had been rushed to the area.

The attack follows the end of India’s general elections on Sunday, as well as state assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh — which borders China and Bhutan.

As in previous years, the general elections have been rocked by violence. On May 1 some 15 troops and their driver were killed by Maoist rebels in the western state of Maharashtra. Aboh, from the National People’s Party (NPP) allied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, was travelling from Dibrugarh in Assam to Khonsa when the incident took place.

Police are yet to confirm the identity of the other victims.

Militants belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), one of several separatist groups in the area, are suspected to have carried out the attack after making threats to Aboh.

NPP Chief Conrad Sangma condemned the incident and urged the Indian government to take action against those responsible.

“The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family,” Sangma tweeted.