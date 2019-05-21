Coming ADP to prioritise transport sector

DHAKA, May 21, 2019 (BSS) – The National Economic Council (NEC) in a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair today approved a Taka 2,02,721 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP) outlay for the next fiscal giving highest priority to the transport sector.

“In terms of sector-wise allocation, the transport sector received the highest ADP allocation of Taka 52,806 crore or 26.05 percent of the original ADP,” Planning Minister MA Mannan told a media briefing emerging from the meeting at the NEC conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area here.

He added that the sector was followed by power sector with Taka 26,017 crore or 12.83 percent of original ADP while Taka 24,324 crore or 12 percent of the original ADP was proposed for physical planning, water supply and housing sector.

Mannan said out of the original ADP size, Taka 1,30,921 crore will come from the government’s own resources while the remaining Taka 71,800 crore from project assistance.

However, incorporating the autonomous bodies and corporation’s own fund of Taka 12,392.73 crore, the overall ADP size reached Taka 2,15,113.73 crore.

The new ADP for FY20 has some 1,475 projects including 1,358 investment projects, 116 technical assistance projects and one project from the Japan Debt Cancellation Fund (JFCF).

Besides, there are some 89 projects which would be implemented by the autonomous bodies and corporations.

Earlier on May 8, the draft ADP size was finalised at an extended meeting of the Planning Commission with Planning Minister MA Mannan in the chair.

The Planning Minister said the ADP allocation for the first time crossed the Taka two lakh mark which is also a ‘landmark’ for the country.

Mannan said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting asked the authorities concerned to give due importance on research and technical education, complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe, to find out the reasons for those projects which could not be completed within the stipulated timeframe and thus facilitate implementation of those, not acquire land without any valid reason for development projects as well as discourage acquiring arable land.

The Planning Minister said the Prime Minister has directed himself to take initiative to make a publication on the overall development expenditure in the CHT region by all the ministries and divisions.

The Prime Minister also directed all authorities concerned to clear their arrear bills as well as paying timely the land development taxes.

Answering to a question, Mannan said the private sector in the country is not getting squeezed as the government is giving them enough space.

When asked about the alleged irregularities in some components of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project, the Planning Minister said he would direct the IMED to make a field-visit to the project site and thus give a feedback.

Mannan told in reply to another questioner that no project would suffer due to shortage of fund.

He also asserted that the government would give more emphasis to implement the new ADP from the very first day of the next fiscal year.

The ADP size for the next fiscal year is 17.18 percent higher than the original ADP size of Taka 1,73,000 crore for the current fiscal year (FY19). However, the revised ADP for the current fiscal year came down to Taka 1,67,000 crore.

Besides, the education and religious sector received an allocation of Taka 21,379 crore (10.55 percent of original ADP), Science and ICT sector with Taka 17,541 crore (8.65 percent of original ADP), rural development and rural institution sector Taka 15,157 crore (7.48 percent of original ADP), health, nutrition, population and family welfare sector Taka 13,055 crore (6.44 percent of original ADP), agriculture sector Taka 7,616 crore (3.76 percent of original ADP), water resources sector Taka 5,653 crore (2.79 percent of original ADP), public administration sector Taka 5,024 crore (2.48 percent of original ADP).

According to the Ministry-wise allocation, the Local Government Division got the highest allocation of Taka 29,777 crore followed by the Power Division with Taka 26,014 crore, Road Transport and Highways Division with Taka 25,163 crore, Science and Technology Ministry with Taka 15,908 crore, Railways Ministry with Taka 12,599 crore, Health Services Division with Taka 9,936 crore, Primary and Mass Education Ministry withTaka 9,270 crore, Secondary and Higher Education Division with Taka 8,927 crore, Bridges Division with Taka 8,561 crore and Water Resources Ministry with Taka 6,257 crore.

Meanwhile about the ADP utilization status, Mannan said the executing agencies could spend Taka 97,030 crore or 54.94 percent of original ADP during the July-April period of the current fiscal year.

The ADP implementation rate during the July-April period of the last fiscal year was 52.42 percent with an expenditure of Taka 82,603 crore.