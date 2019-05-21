Nagad announces Eid bonus campaign

DHAKA, May 21, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Post Office’s financial service

Nagad has announced bonuses during the holy month of Ramadan for every

digital KYC registration and hourly cash in.

The customer with highest amount of cash in completed every hour will

receive a bonus of Taka 5,000. In the case of more than one customer

completing the same amount of hourly cash in, the first customer to do so

will be prioritized, said a press release today.

Customers with the highest amount of cash in every day will be receiving a

bonus of Taka 25,000. In this case too, if more than one customer completes

the same amount of daily cash in, the first customer to do so will be

prioritized.

Nagad is also offering special bonus for customers for every self-

registration and cash in. A customer will receive Taka 20 bonus, when he/she

completes self-registration through the Nagad mobile app. And if the

customers, using the self-registered app, do cash in Taka 1,000 or more

throughout the month of Ramadan, Taka 30 bonus will go to customer’s account

for cash in every time.

These offers will be applicable till the last day of Ramadan. For details,

dial 16167 to contact “Nagad” Customer Service.

BSS/PR/MAK/GMR/1338 hrs