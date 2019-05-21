15 Bangladeshi survivors from Tunisia boat capsize return home

DHAKA, May 21, 2019 (BSS) – Some 15 Bangladeshi survivors from a boat

capsize in the Mediterranean Sea off Tunisia coast returned home today.

A Turkish Airlines flight (TK-712) carrying the Bangladeshi migrant

aspirants landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at 5:50 am

today, Assistant Superintendent of Police (media) of Armed Police Battalion

(APBN) at airport Tariq Ahmed-As Sadik confirmed BSS.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Red Crescent assisted

them to return home, he said.

Sub-Inspector of Expatriates’ Welfare Desk at the airport, Ataur Rahman

said law enforces officials talked to returnee migrant aspirants.

A senior official of APBN told BSS that relatives of the survivor migrants

crowded at the airport to receive them.

Earlier, on May 9, a total of 60 migrants died in a boat capsize in the

Mediterranean Sea as they were on their way to Libya for Italy. Of them, 51

were Bangladeshis.

The 15 Bangladeshi survivors who returned home today were rescued by the

Tunisian Navy and local fishermen that day.