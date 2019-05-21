IMF aid programs mostly help but need fine-tuning: report

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Three-quarters of International

Monetary Fund aid programs over a six-year period attained their goals fully

or partially but there were some failings, including rose-colored growth

forecasts, the fund said Monday.

Between 2011 and 2017, the IMF oversaw 133 economic aid programs for

member countries, according to a review, the results of which were released

Monday by the fund.

“The review found three-quarters of IMF programs were successful or

partially successful in achieving their objectives, such as resolving balance

of payments problems and fostering economic growth,” the review’s authors

said in a joint blog post.

Martin Muehleisen, head of the department which conducted the review,

Petya Koeva Brooks, the deputy director, and economist Chad Steinberg, said

this was the first time such a review of IMF programs had been carried out

since the global financial crisis, “a period of unexpectedly slow economic

growth.”

The review showed that member states turn to the IMF when they are already

facing major threats to economic and financial stability.

As a result, IMF programs often serve as “shock absorbers,” allowing

countries to meet their immediate financial needs while considerably

softening blows to their economies, they said.

Furthermore, aid served as a catalyst, helping recipients to obtain

financing from other official lenders and donors, according to the report,

which was presented to the IMF’s board early this month.

“This helps protect the countries’ economies from even greater

disruption.”

The report found that for the most part members were able to spare social

spending from cuts. This was because more than a third of programs, mainly

intended for countries with little revenue, promoted spending to boost growth

and reduce poverty.

On the other hand, aid packages faced obstacles, such as economic growth

forecasts that proved too optimistic.

As a result, the review’s authors recommend more cautious use of such

forecasts and deeper analysis of the effects the fund’s programs can have on

growth.

Moreover, a “more careful diagnosis” is essential when considering how to

restructure debt burdens and a better grasp of a countries institutions and

political capacities can help avoid “aiming at unrealistic targets.”

The authors also called for more effective communication with the general

public, saying this was an “underappreciated aspect” of success.