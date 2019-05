LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Two-time defending NBA champions

Golden State qualified for their fifth straight NBA Finals Monday with a 119-

117 overtime victory over the Trail Blazers in Portland.

The Warriors swept the best-of-seven Western Conference finals in four

games and will battle for the title starting on May 30 against either the

Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors.