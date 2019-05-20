Govt working to retrieve golden era of Bangla film: Hasan

DHAKA, May 20, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the government is working relentlessly to get back the golden era of the Bangla cinema through modernization of the film industry.

“The country’s film industry had a golden period in the past. The incumbent government is working to modernize the film industry as there is no alternative to that,” he told a function marking the 41st founding anniversary of Bangladesh Film Archive at its projection hall at Agargaon here.

The minister said the government will provide financial assistance and other facilities to owner of cinema halls to help develop the film industry.

About the film archive, Hasan said Bangladesh Film Archive having modern facilities is working to reach the old cultural, heritage and concept to the new generation by preserving movies for next generations.

Information Secretary Abdul Malek addressed the function as the special guest with Bangladesh Film Archive Director General (DG) Bidhan Chandra Karmakar in the chair.

Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Md Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed spoke on the occasion as the guest of honor while Film Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki, Film Archive former DG Sachindranath Halder and Film Directors’ Association President Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar addressed it, among others. Film researcher Anupam Hayat presented a keynote paper on the occasion.

Film artistes Dilara Yasmin, Debu Bhattacharya and Anjana, filmmaker Abdul Latif Bachchu, Bangladesh Betar DG Narayan Chandra Sheel, National Institute Mass Communication DG Shahin Islam and TV Drama Directors Guild President SA Haque Alik, among others, joined it.

Marking the golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh, 77th Congress of International Federation of Film Archive will be held in Dhaka from March 28 to April 4 in 2021.