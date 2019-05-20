One BCL activist expelled, 4 suspended over internal feud

DHAKA, May 20, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) today expelled one activist and suspended four others from the organisation over factional clash at Madhu’s canteen of Dhaka University (DU) on May 13.

Salman Sadik, an activist of Ziaur Rahman hall unit of BCL, was expelled permanently while general secretary of BCL’s science faculty unit Gazi Morsalin Anu, Kazi Siam and Sajjadul Kabir both member of BCL’s Ziaur Rahman hall unit and Zarin Dia, former member of BCL central committee, were suspended temporarily according to a probe-committee report, said a BCL press release of the organization tonight.

The press release signed by BCL central president Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and general secretary Golam Rabbani also issued show-cause notice to BCL Ruqayyah Hall unit president BM Lipi Akhter and planning and programme affairs secretary of BCL’s Ziaur Rahman hall unit Hasibur Rahman Shanto for breaching organization rule to reply the show-cause within three days.

Around 10 BCL activists were injured in factional clash in an attack at Madhur Canteen on May 13 following announcement of its 301-member full-fledged central committee.

After the publication of the committee, around hundred deprived leaders staged demonstration on the DU campus, protesting the inclusion of certain “controversial” persons in the central committee.