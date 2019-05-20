Bangladesh to support ILO convention on violence issue

DHAKA, May 20, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh will support a proposal on Violence and Harassment against Women and Men Convention in the International Labour Organization (ILO) convention, marking the centennial anniversary of the ILO.

The decision was taken in principle at the 62nd Tripartite Consultative Council (TCC) meeting with State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian in the chair at the ministry’s conference room here today.

Additional Secretaries Syed Ahmed and Dr Md Rezaul Haque, Inspector General of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments Shib Nath Roy, Director General of Labour Department AKM Mizanur Rahman, first vice-president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mansur Ahmad, Executive President of Jatiya Sramik League Fazlul Haque Mantu, General Secretary of Bangladesh Trade Union Center Dr Wazedul Islam Khan, General Secretary of Bangladesh Trade Union Sangho Chowdhury Ashiqul Alam and Secretary General of IndustriALL Bangladesh Council Salahuddin Swapan joined the meeting, among others.

In the TCC meeting, a five-member committee was formed for scrutinizing the ILO proposal.

The meeting observed one-minute silence in the memory of former Jatiya Sramik League general secretary Ray Ramesh Chandra.