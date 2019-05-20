Boeing acknowledges flaw in 737 MAX simulator software

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Boeing acknowledged Saturday it had to

correct flaws in its 737 MAX flight simulator software used to train pilots,

after two deadly crashes involving the aircraft that killed 346 people.

“Boeing has made corrections to the 737 MAX simulator software and has

provided additional information to device operators to ensure that the

simulator experience is representative across different flight conditions,”

it said in a statement.

The company did not indicate when it first became aware of the problem, and

whether it informed regulators.

Boeing’s statement about the flight simulator marked a first

acknowledgement of shortcoming since the two accidents led to the grounding

of the top-selling 737 MAX plane. The plane’s MCAS anti-stall software has

been blamed in large part for the Ethiopian Airlines tragedy.

According to Boeing, the flight simulator software was incapable of

reproducing certain flight conditions similar to those at the time of the

Ethiopian Airlines crash in March or the Lion Air crash in October.

The company said the latest “changes will improve the simulation of force

loads on the manual trim wheel,” a rarely used manual wheel to control the

plane’s angle.

“Boeing is working closely with the device manufacturers and regulators on

these changes and improvements, and to ensure that customer training is not

disrupted,” it added.

Southwest Airlines, a major 737 MAX customer with 34 of the aircraft in its

fleet, told AFP it expected to receive the first simulator “late this year.”

American Airlines, which has 24 of the aircraft, said it had ordered a 737

MAX simulator that will be delivered and put into operation in December.

“As a result of the continuing investigation into both aircraft accidents,

we are looking at the potential for additional training opportunities in

coordination with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and Allied Pilots

Association,” it added.

– Certification process –

The planes have been grounded around the world, awaiting approval from US

and international regulators before they can return to service.

Only Air Canada has a MAX simulator, industry sources told AFP.

Currently, there is only one flight simulator specific to the 737 MAX in

the United States, and it is owned by Boeing, according to FAA documentation.

US airlines train their pilots flying the MAX on a simulator built for the

737 NG, the version preceding the 737 MAX in the 737 aircraft family.

Southwest said that is because during the certification process for the

MAX, Boeing stressed that there were only minor differences with the NG and

simple computer and online training could accommodate for the differences.

The FAA, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and Canadian regulators

had approved those recommendations, Boeing stresses.

However, the 737 NG lacks an MCAS, specially designed for the MAX in order

to correct an aerodynamic anomaly due to its heavier motors and to prevent

the plane from stalling.

Pilot training will likely be at the heart of the meeting of international

regulators in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday when the FAA will try convince

its counterparts of the robustness of its certification process for the

modified 737 MAX.

The American regulator has maintained that training pilots on a simulator

is not essential, a position with which pilots and its Canadian counterpart

disagree.

Boeing said Thursday that it completed its software update on the 737 MAX.

The proposed fix, which addresses a problem with a flight handling system

thought to be a factor in both crashes, must now win approval from US and

international regulators before the planes can return to service.

US airlines have targeted August as the date they expect to resume flying

on the 737 MAX.