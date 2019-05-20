Google v Huawei hits millions of smartphone users

PARIS, May 20, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Hundreds of millions of smartphone users

will be affected by Google’s decision to sever its Android operating system

ties with Chinese handset maker Huawei.

The decision, in the midst of a US trade war with China, means that Huawei

users will start losing access to Google’s proprietary services such as Gmail

and Maps, and be shut out of future upgrades to Android on their phones.

The move by the California internet giant on the software front was

compounded by news that US chipmakers have stopped supplying Huawei, hitting

the hardware of its phones.

– Many customers affected –

Huawei sold nearly 203 million phones last year, up from 150 million in

2017, according to data tracking firm Gartner, overtaking Apple to threaten

Samsung atop the global charts.

For the first quarter of 2019, before its recent run-in with President

Donald Trump’s administration, Huawei sold 59 million handhelds, IDC

calculated.

Those users risk losing access to important upgrades to Android released

by Google in future, although for now Huawei said it would continue to

provide security updates.

The Chinese company will only be able to access software patches and

distribute them from Android’s open source project, not proprietary

information retained by Google, meaning that apps on Huawei phones could

become unusable.

– No easy fix for Huawei –

To get around the Google ban, Huawei would ultimately have to build its

own operating system, as Apple has for its iPhones. That cannot be done in a

hurry.

Microsoft offers a salutary example. Between 2010 and 2017, the US company

tried to entice users to buy phones built on its own Windows mobile operating

system. But the phones never took off and the company pulled the plug on the

OS.

Huawei does have a big advantage over Microsoft, given the bigger scale of

its mobile market penetration.

Software developers might feel compelled to offer a Huawei-specific

version of their apps. Or the Chinese manufacturer could start a new branch

of the Android family based on the open source version available now.

But that will all take time.

– Risks for Google too –

The widespread mobile usage of Maps, Gmail and Google’s other services has

helped the US company build a market-leading position with Android alongside

its crushing dominance in desktop browsing.

But in cutting off Huawei, Google risks being deprived of the revenue-

generating data of all those phone owners around the world.

And other Chinese smartphone makers, such as Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus,

will be watching closely.

Should Huawei build its own system, it’s conceivable that those companies

might join it, in a bid to end their own vulnerability to future actions by

the US government or companies.